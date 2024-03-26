nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. nCino also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 191,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 468,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in nCino by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 58,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

See Also

