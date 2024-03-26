National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $8.18

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.00. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 15,506 shares traded.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $2,091,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 257,490 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 190,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.