National Bankshares Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.54.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

TSE ECN opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.38.

In other ECN Capital news, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.