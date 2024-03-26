NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
NanoViricides stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
