NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

