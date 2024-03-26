Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 211,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 758,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mullen Automotive by 1,911.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

