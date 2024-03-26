M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 340,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

