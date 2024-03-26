Morgan Stanley Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $63.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRG. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.82. 1,262,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

