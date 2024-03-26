Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 13,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $7.46.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
