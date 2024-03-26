Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 13,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 195,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 677,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 96,237 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

