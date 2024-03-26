Moonbeam Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.74 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $459.89 million and approximately $21.74 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00027377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,598,196 coins and its circulating supply is 850,515,951 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

