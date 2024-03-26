Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.90 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 228.33 ($2.89) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,750.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

