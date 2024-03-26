Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Down 0.8%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.14 and last traded at $70.26. Approximately 1,966,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,067,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

