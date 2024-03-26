Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Mkam Etf Price Performance

MKAM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. Mkam Etf has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Mkam Etf Company Profile

The MKAM ETF (MKAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks to provide the performance return of US large-cap equities, but with less volatility and downside risk. The actively managed fund utilizes a proprietary multi-factor model to shift the portfolios exposure between equities and fixed income investments.

