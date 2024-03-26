Mizuho Initiates Coverage on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

PENN opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $19,792,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 294,845 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,445 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

