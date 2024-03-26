Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.46. 158,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 381,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on MITK. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.03 million, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

