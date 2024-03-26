MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

