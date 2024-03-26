MGM Resorts International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,795 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 10,784 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

