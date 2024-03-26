Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,575 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 40,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 179,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Alphabet stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,523,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,104,117. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.