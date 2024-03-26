Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortive by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 452,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,298. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

