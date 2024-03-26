Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 1,585 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. 73,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,279. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

