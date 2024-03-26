Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,223.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,321.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,235.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,148.25. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

