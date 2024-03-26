Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 254.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

