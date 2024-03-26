MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.10

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1155773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

MediPharm Labs Trading Up 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

