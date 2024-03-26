MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.44

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 132489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 972,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 924,618 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

