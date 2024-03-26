McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
McCoy Global Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MCB stock opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.86. The company has a market cap of C$52.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.
McCoy Global Company Profile
