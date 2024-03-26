McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2% to flat yr/yr to ~$6.53-6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.850 EPS.

Shares of MKC opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

