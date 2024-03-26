Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Boosted by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 5.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,760,000 after buying an additional 110,053 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $352.80 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

