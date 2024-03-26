Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 12,501,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

