Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 94,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 162,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. 2,162,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,942. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

