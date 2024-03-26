Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. 245,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.