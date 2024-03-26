Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after buying an additional 190,011 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after buying an additional 324,889 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 807,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

