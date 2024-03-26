Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $175,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 67,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,414,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,670,484. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

