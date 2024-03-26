Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 350,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,394. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.