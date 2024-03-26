Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 812,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

