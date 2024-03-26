Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,447,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 324,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 203,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

