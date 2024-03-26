Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.14), with a volume of 8491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.15).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.16 million, a PE ratio of 4,543.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.96.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

