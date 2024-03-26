MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.9 %

MKTX stock opened at $219.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.00 and a 200-day moving average of $237.98. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

