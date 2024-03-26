Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Down 3.6%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 78,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 158,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

