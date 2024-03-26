Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Shares of MRO opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.19%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

