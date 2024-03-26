Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 4.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.32.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.57. 8,605,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,913,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

