Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $20.63. 16,994,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 82,734,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.