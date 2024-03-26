MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.45

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.45 and last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 61576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. Macquarie downgraded MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,983,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after buying an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after buying an additional 956,683 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 734,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at about $15,932,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.