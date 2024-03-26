Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $28.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.50 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 922,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,226,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

