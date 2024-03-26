Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 4.7%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 320,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,127,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,651,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after buying an additional 209,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magnite by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,400,000 after buying an additional 716,489 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

