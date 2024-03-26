Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $19.64 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,259 shares of company stock worth $2,516,978. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.