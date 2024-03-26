Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 3,274 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $66,396.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 311,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:M traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 5,181,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,878. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on M. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $8,025,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

