LXP Industrial Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 406,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51 and a beta of 0.80.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,096,000 after purchasing an additional 777,373 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 115,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

