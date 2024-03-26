Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.75. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,846,828 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $708.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

