Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $420.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $408.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $493.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $310.41 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average of $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

