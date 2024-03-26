Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $525.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $560.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Shares of LULU opened at $388.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.47. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $310.41 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

