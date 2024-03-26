Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $525.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $310.41 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

